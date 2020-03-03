MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.
With Sen. Amy Klobuchar now out of the race, Sen. Sanders is hoping for another win here. That’s why he chose St. Paul for a rally on the eve of Super Tuesday.
Even before Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race, Sanders had been surging in polls here in Minnesota. And while those polls showed Klobuchar leading him by about 6 percentage points, it was within the margin of error. Sanders folks think they can make that up here.
Thousands of Sanders fans packed the RiverCentre Monday night enthusiastically cheering Sen. Sanders call for a “revolution.”
Sanders openly invited Klobuchar as well as Pete Buttigieg supporters into his fold.
“I want to open the door to Amy’s supporters to Pete’s supporters, I know there are political differences,” Sanders said. “To all of Amy’s and Pete’s millions of supporters, the door is open come on in.”
Sanders went to Vermont this morning where he voted with his wife Jane. He is upbeat and says they are expecting a very big night.
The big question of course, will Bernie sanders benefit at all from supporters of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg? Even though they have endorsed Joe Biden.
The sanders campaign does believe they will pick up votes.
