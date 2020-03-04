MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Hockey is in full force at Xcel Energy Center, as Wednesday marks the start of the Boys’ State Hockey Tournament.
The first game of the tournament started promptly at 11 a.m. Class A has their quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Class AA plays on Thursday.
Today’s ticket prices are not breaking the bank — it’s the tickets for games later this week that will cost big bucks.
For many here, this is a family tradition.
The Hayden’s make this trip down from Hermantown every year. It’s a special time as three generations get together to show love for each other and the game of hockey.
“Great fun, we’ve been coming for years and years,” Katie Hayden said. “We’re all together, we pick teams and cry when we lose but we’re happy to be here.”
Although this is the start of the state hockey tournament, crowds are not light. Lots of people make the trip to witness this Minnesota tradition. If you plan on taking in some great high school hockey, make sure to get to the ‘X’ early.
You must log in to post a comment.