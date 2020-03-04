MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allan Lotsberg, who was one of the two hosts of the WCCO weekday children’s show “Clancy and Willie” in the ’60s and ’70s, has been inducted into the Pavek Museum’s Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Lotsberg died in November 2019.
Lotsberg played Willie Ketchem on “Clancy and Willie” and also hosted WCCO’s “Comedy and Classics,” which was a program that aired classic movies.
His widow, Jackie, said even decades after “Clancy and Willie” ended, people would recognize him and share their memories.
In recent years, he was also a regular in the Twin Cities theater scene.
Among the other inductees this year are KDIO owner and announcer Don Egert, KARE sportscaster Randy Shaver, KTIS broadcaster Pam Lundell, and KSTP Radio host Larry “Moon” Thompson.
Some of WCCO-TV’s broadcasters that have previously been inducted into the hall of fame have included Dave Moore, Mark Rosen, Don Shelby, Pat Miles, Bill Carlson, Mary Davies, Paul Douglas, Bud Kraehling, Nancy Nelson, Darcy Pohland, and others.
