MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Super Tuesday has come and gone, and we’re now getting a better look at how the democratic presidential candidates performed in Minnesota’s presidential primary.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota DFL Party released the final Democratic delegate tally from Minnesota’s presidential primary.
Minnesota has 75 delegates. According to the Minnesota DFL, former Vice President Joe Biden received 38 delegates, Sen. Bernie Sanders received 27 delegates and Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 10 delegates.
Delegate allocations, however, are not final until the Minnesota Secretary of State certifies the primary results on March 10. The allocations are subsequently verified by the Minnesota DFL and Democratic National Committee.
Biden won Minnesota Tuesday night with nearly 39% of the vote. He credited Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out and endorsed him Monday, for helping him win the state.
