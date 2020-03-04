Comments
Game Dates: March 28, 2pm & 7pm
Venue Address: Target Center, 600 First Avenue N. Minneapolis, MN 55403
We’re pushing the limits of basketball and having even more fun. Don’t miss the one and only Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new tour. There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments. See the Pushing The Limits World Tour live.
Get The Ultimate Globetrotter Experience
Purchase bench seats for this game to get a one-of-a-kind, VIP experience that is only possible with the Harlem Globetrotters. With these tickets, you are truly part of the team. Not only do you get to sit on the bench and interact with our stars the entire game, but we will even give you an official jersey! Only a few of these special tickets are available for each game, so don’t wait to get your bench seats!
You must log in to post a comment.