MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those with a taste for all things Minnesotan will find much to nosh at Allianz Field for the Minnestoa United FC’s 2020 season.
The Loons will kick off their second season at Allianz Field later this month. This week, the team and Delaware North, its food service vendor, held a tasting to show off new foods fans can enjoy for the 2020 season.
Among the options WCCO’s Norman Seawright peeped on his tour of tastes were:
- Justin Sutherland’s Swedish Meatball Sub: A Minnesota-inspired Gray Duck sub featuring from-scratch Swedish meatballs, pomme puree, Swedish gravy and lingonberry jam
- Minnesota Sweet Corn Elotes: Mexican-style Elotes with creme de Mexicana, Tajin, fresh butter and Chihuahua cheese
- Juicy Lucy Sausage: New Bohemia sausage stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoncini, on a potato roll
- Cub Summit EPA Beer Brat: Summit Extra Pale Ale beer brat by Cub
- MNi Churros: Deep-fried churros, with cinnamon and sugar (which sounds basically like regular churros)
There are plenty of other more overtly international options though, including Mongolian pork shoulder boasting Jerk-inspired ginger dry rub, Brasa’s burrito special of the month (limited to 50 orders per game), and The Irish (Nacho) with smoked brisket, french frieds, seasoned sour cream and queso blanco.
On the healthier side there’s a new salad with baby spinach, blackberries, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and a berry vinaigrette. On the sweeter side are four flavors from Grand Old Creamery, including Cookie Monster and Mango flavors, the latter inspired by bubble tea.
The United’s home opener is March 15 against New York.
