MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials say two people who landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday had close contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus in Europe.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the two people were evaluated on the plane and determined not to have symptoms of the novel COVID-19 disease. Still, the two passengers were told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
If the two develop symptoms, they’ll be tested for coronavirus, health officials say, adding that if either test positive for COVID-19, the other passengers on their flight will be notified.
Health officials did not give specific details on the flight, nor was it specified which European country the passengers visited.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota. However, the disease is spreading in the United States, and has been responsible for nine deaths in Washington state, most of them from a single nursing home.
The Minnesota Department of Health is urging residents to take simple, pre-preemptive actions to limit the spread of coronavirus, such as hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.
You must log in to post a comment.