MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Cross volunteers from the Minnesota region are in Tennessee after a deadly tornado devastated parts of the state early Tuesday morning.
At least 24 people were killed and dozens remain missing, officials say.
According to the Minnesota Red Cross, so far, four volunteers from Loretto, Northwood, Center City and Lake Elmo have been deployed to Nashville. The volunteers are supporting health and mental health needs, plus financial operations.
In addition, local volunteers in Minnesota are stepping up to take extra shifts, backfilling for those deployed.
