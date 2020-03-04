MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found near Interstate-494 in Minnetonka Wednesday morning.
According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officers responded around 7:34 a.m. after employees of a nearby business discovered a deceased male in a wooded area and called 911.
This comes less than a day after authorities briefly shut down parts of I-494 in Minnetonka following a police chase Tuesday afternoon.
The Bloomington Police Department says police officers were following a stolen car on the interstate and they attempted to pull the driver over. At that point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away.
According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officials are still investigating if both incidents are connected.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death.
No additional details are available at this time.
