MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a man is dead after an altercation with officers that involved an electroshock weapon.
Police say a female caller contacted 911 at about 3:16 p.m. to report that she was with an unresponsive man inside an apartment on the 10 block of Wilson Street Southeast.
Before officers arrived, the caller told the emergency operator that the man had become responsive, but he then may have started suffering a seizure. She then announced that the man was starting to assault and choke her.
Officers broke into the apartment after no one answered the door. They then tried to arrest the man, and used an electroshock weapon on him. The man became unresponsive again, and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
The caller and an officer are said to have suffered minor injuries.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.