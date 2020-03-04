Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul firefighters rescued a group of people nearly Wednesday morning from the city’s caves near the Mississippi River.
The St. Paul Fire Department says it got a call around 12:30 a.m. about the missing people in the caves near the Watergate Marina. Crews responded, found the group and helped them out. No one was hurt.
In social media posts, the fire department reminded residents that entering the city’s cave system near the Mississippi River is illegal and dangerous.
