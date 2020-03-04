Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spent Super Tuesday welcoming the birth of a baby girl.
He posted on Facebook that Amila Maelle Carter was born “healthy and strong” shortly after 1 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
Carter said he and his wife, Sakeena, will be taking time off of work to welcome the newborn into the family. The couple now has six children.
“Thank you to all who are part of our incredible support circle,” the mayor wrote, “it’s a blessing to welcome Amila into a whole village of love.”
