MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1 can now apply for their REAL ID at the airport.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the REAL ID office at the airport, which opened March 2. It’s located in the MSP mall area, next to the Prince store near the entrance to Concourse G.
Walz says the goal is to make it more convenient for travelers to get questions answered and apply for the REAL ID.
“We are working hard to get the word out to Minnesotans that they need a REAL ID by October 1, in order to board their flights and enter federal buildings,” Walz said. “The REAL ID Office is another resource for Minnesotans to get their questions answered or even apply for a REAL ID right at the airport.”
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says this is a way of working to reach Minnesotans who need a REAL ID in as many ways as possible.
“Many Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to get on a plane for vacation, family visits or work travel. That’s why we have opened a REAL ID Airport Office. It’s a convenient location for air travelers to apply for a REAL ID and make sure they’re ready ahead of the federal deadline,” Harrington said.
Beginning Oct. 1, Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
You must log in to post a comment.