MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Ramsey County are investigating a two-car crash which resulted in five injures, two of which are serious.
The cars crashed on Tuesday, March 3 at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Arona Street and Hoyt Avenue West. One of the cars was reported stolen the day before.
Before the crash, the driver and two passengers of the stolen car were confronted by neighbors who suspected they were stealing license plates. Officials assume they were trying to put the license plate on their car.
After the confrontation, the three sped off, southbound on Arona Street. The driver did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Hoyt Avenue and Arona Street, where the car hit another car and then a fire hydrant. The fire hydrant launched 80 feet, and the stolen car then struck a tree.
All those injured were transported to a local hospital.
The crash, stolen license plates, and auto theft remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
