MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state’s top law enforcement agency is investigating after an individual died Tuesday evening after being taken into custody in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which investigates fatal incidents involving law enforcement officials, says the High Plains Fugitive Task Force arrested the individual on outstanding felony warrants around 1 p.m. in Moorhead. During the arrest, the individual complained of shortness of breath.
As emergency crews were heading to the scene, on the 700 block of 4th Street South, the individual lost consciousness. An ambulance brought the individual to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where he or she died late Tuesday. The individual’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.
No body camera video captured what happened during the arrest, the BCA says. Investigators are working to determine if squad video recorded any parts of the incident.
An autopsy is being done to determine the individual’s cause and manner of death. The BCA says more details will be released once interviews with those who took part in the arrest are complete.
