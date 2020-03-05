MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Should college athletes in Minnesota be paid to play? Some state lawmakers think so, and they’re trying to do something about it.
Rep. Brad Tabke (D-Shakopee) and Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) announced a bipartisan bill Wednesday that would allow students-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.
If passed, it would go into effect in Minnesota starting January of 2023.
“The players on the field, on the court, on the rink, whether its women or men across soccer, football or basketball, they are entitled to their fair share of this,” Chamberlain told reporters.
In a press release, he and Tabke noted that college coaches and NCAA officials make millions of dollars a year while the student-athletes they work with are prohibited from taking a paycheck.
California already passed a law similar to what Tabke and Chamberlain are proposing. At least 15 other states are considering similar legislation.
The NCAA says this fall it will open the door to allowing pay-for-play and for athletes to hire agents.
