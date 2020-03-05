MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the suspected overdoses of three men early Thursday morning. Police say one man died.
Law enforcement responded to reports of an unconscious man in the hotel lobby restroom of the Super 8 Hotel on 2nd Avenue South, just after 1:15 a.m, according to a news release.
On scene police officers found a 36 year-old Minneapolis man, who they say had “possibly overdosed.” Paramedics arrived on scene and took the man to Fairview Southdale.
Law enforcement then went to investigate the room where the victim had been staying. No one answered the door, but by peering through a window officers were able to find two unconscious people inside the room.
A 35-year-old Lake Elmo man lay dead in the room. Another 25-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was still breathing, and police administered naloxone to him before taking him to Fairview Southdale as well.
An investigation is ongoing. The conditions of the men from Inver Grove Heights and Minneapolis are not known.
Check back with WCCO for more information later.
