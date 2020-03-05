MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence, who is at the helm of the federal government’s response to coronavirus (or COVID-19), is slated Thursday to tour Minnesota’s front lines against the disease.
Pence is scheduled to stop at 3M in Maplewood, where the company makes protective gear, such as face masks used by doctors and quarantine workers. Pence will meet with Mike Roman, the company’s CEO, and Gov. Tim Walz.
RELATED: 2 University Of Minnesota Students Who Landed At MSP Had Contact With Infected Person
Pence was slated to speak Thursday evening at a “Keep America Great” event in downtown St. Paul. However, COVID-19 concerns have him going instead to Washington state, where 10 people have died of the disease.
Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, will instead headline Thursday night’s rally.
So far, coronavirus has been confirmed in 17 states. Minnesota is not one of them, although 21 people have been tested and eight of those tests are still pending
