MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Las Vegas last month was arrested Wednesday night in southern Minnesota.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest happened at a truck stop on Interstate 35, about 15 miles north of Faribault.
Deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle found the car’s owner was wanted in connection to a homicide in Nevada on Feb. 28.
Deputies tried to make contact with the driver but he ignored them. In response, a tactical team used “chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics” to get the man out of the car, but the man still didn’t budge.
Shortly before midnight, officers made their way into the car and pulled the man out.
Officers arrested him and medical crews brought him to a local hospital for treatment. He was later taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he was listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.
The man is being held on the Nevada warrant pending an extradition hearing.
You must log in to post a comment.