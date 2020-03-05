MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thursday is shaping up to be a blustery day for much of Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says a wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for much of western, central and southern Minnesota. The advisory area extends to the western edge of the Twin Cities metro.
Northwest gusts up to 45 mph are expected, and weather officials say power outages due to downed tree limbs are possible. Drivers of semis and other large vehicles are urged to use caution in open areas.
The strongest gusts are expected in the morning in western Minnesota. The winds are expected to weaken as the system moves east.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Thursday temperatures will start mild (in the low 40s) and steadily fall through the day. Snow showers are expected across the state in the late morning and early afternoon.
Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be warm, with highs climbing above 60 degrees in the Twin Cities on Sunday. The average high in the metro this time of year is in the upper 30s.
