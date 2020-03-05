Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mosque and a Muslim-owned business in North Minneapolis were defaced by spray-painted hate speech sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
One of the markings was left on the 1700 block of Lyndale, while the other was on the 1900 block of West Broadway.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says Masjid Al Nur is the mosque that was targeted. In a press release, CAIR-MN says the words “F— Allah,” were found spray-spainted at each site. Additional photographs show homophobic language scrawled on a wall as well.
The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s aware of the reports and it has opened investigations into both crimes.
Patrol tactics have also been adjusted to provide additional presence in areas that may be targeted. Investigators say they’ve received video from the area that has provided strong leads.
