Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Studies go back and forth over whether or not eggs are good or bad for you. Now, the latest study shows you can enjoy your eggs without fear of heart issues — at least in moderation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Studies go back and forth over whether or not eggs are good or bad for you. Now, the latest study shows you can enjoy your eggs without fear of heart issues — at least in moderation.
Researchers at Harvard found that eating up to one egg each day – does not increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.
According to researchers, eating eggs did not increase risk for heart attacks, coronary heart disease or stroke in the vast majority of those studied.
The only link between higher intake of eggs and cardiovascular risk was for people with type 2 diabetes.
You must log in to post a comment.