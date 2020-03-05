MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say David John Beckes was the man killed Wednesday after at least one officer used an electroshock weapon on him when he resisted arrest.
Police say a female caller contacted 911 at about 3:16 p.m. to report that Beckes was unresponsive inside an apartment on the 20 block of Wilson Street Southeast.
Before officers arrived, the caller told the emergency operator that Beckes had become responsive, but he then may have started suffering a seizure. She then announced that Beckes was starting to assault and choke her.
Officers broke into the apartment after no one answered the door. They then tried to arrest Beckes, and at least one officer used an electroshock weapon on him. Beckes became unresponsive again, and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
The caller and an officer are said to have suffered minor injuries. Police say it is not known yet whether a camera inside the electroshock weapon used on Beckes captured any footage.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
