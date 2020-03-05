MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have issued a warning to the public after a spike in recent suspected overdoses.
On Thursday, police said there have been at least 28 suspected overdoses in the city in the past six days. Two deaths are also believed to be related to possible overdoses.
“While there does not appear to be a significant correlation between either drug type or location, 28 suspected overdoses — including two deaths — is almost double the average in previous weeks,” police said in a statement.
St. Paul police say they are notifying the public about the overdoses because narcotics being sold on the street have an increased risk of adverse side effects and death.
Police have recommendations to those who may be using, or know someone who is using, illicit narcotics:
• if you or someone you know is actively experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately
• if you have access to Narcan or Naloxone, you should keep it with you at all times (if a person doesn’t respond, it can be administered every 2-3 minutes as necessary)
• if the suspected overdose is opiate related, administer Narcan/Naloxone and move the person to their side (recovery position)
Police also remind the public that “a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for another person who is experiencing a drug related overdose, may not be charged or prosecuted for that possession sharing or use of a controlled substance.”
You must log in to post a comment.