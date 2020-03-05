MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular streaming service has just announced that it will keep Fox Regional Sports Networks, after contract negotiations threatened to force the opposite.
Fox Sports North is the home of most Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, and United broadcasts.
YouTube TV originally said that viewers would not be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from local FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network after Saturday, February 29.
The company had failed to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting (the company that owns the media). However, as of March 2 the content was still available and the company announced that it was back at the negotiating table.
Now the company has reversed course, announcing that Fox Sports is here to stay:
“We recently announced that FOX Regional Sports Networks would no longer be available on YouTube TV. We have since come to an agreement with Sinclair that will allow us to continue to carry FOX Regional Sports Networks in select areas. Your access will not be impacted as previously communicated. You will be able to continue to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network.”
You must log in to post a comment.