Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized early Friday morning following an apartment fire in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the battle the fire around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building on the 3000 block of Pleasant Avenue, just south of Lake Street.
Emergency crews brought one person to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, containing the fire to the third-story unit where the blaze broke out.
At least one unit in the building sustained water damage, but most of the residents will be able to stay in the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.