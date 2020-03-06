MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud police officers involved in the deadly confrontation with 41-year-old David Beckes have been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Officers Brandon Leuthardt, Jessica Schlieman and Zachary Scholl responded to a call about an unresponsive man at an apartment on the 20 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon.
Before they arrived, the woman who called 911 told dispatch that the man, later identified as Beckes, became responsive again, then possibly suffered a seizure – and then came to again and began to attack and strangle her.
The officers had to break into the apartment when they weren’t let in. They found Beckes in a bedroom and attempted to arrest him. He resisted, and Leuthardt and Schlieman used their electroshock weapons on him. Beckes became unresponsive again, and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The woman who was attacked by Beckes suffered minor injuries, as did Schlieman and Scholl during the arrest.
All three officers are on standard administrative leave during the investigation, which is being led by the BCA.
Schlieman is a 24-year veteran of the St. Cloud Police Department. Leuthardt is a four-year veteran, and Scholl is in his first year on the force.
Beckes’ exact cause of death and toxicology report have not been released.
