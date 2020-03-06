MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education spoke with lawmakers Friday about how schools should prepare for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The officials appeared before the Senate Education Committee, telling state lawmakers that both departments want to see schools have set plans in place for routine cleaning, emergency operations and emergency communications.
RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page
Kristen Ehresmann, the director of infectious disease for the Department of Health, said that health officials will be in constant communication with schools once the outbreak is confirmed in Minnesota.
“The schools do not need to worry that they are on their own in this,” she said. “We will work closely with them to determine if it’s appropriate, when and how long child care and school programs may need to be dismissed.”
Minnesota has yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. As of Friday, officials say that all 36 people tested so far proved not to have the disease.
Across the United States, there have been more than 230 confirmed cases in 22 states. Twelve people have died of the disease: 11 in Washington state and one in California.
You must log in to post a comment.