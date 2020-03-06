MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Hockey Hair” is a beloved tradition of the Minnesota state boys’ hockey tournament — and the young men from Maple Grove High School’s team do not disappoint.

The one thing a hockey player has to have, other than the will to win, is a sweet hairstyle.

“I like how the wings come out the sides, you can see out the back of a helmet and in a hat, a backwards hat,” junior defenseman Cal Thomas said. “My mom likes it … [my grandma] she likes it, too. She likes long hair … [My girlfriend] loves it.”

These guys aren’t shy about their looks.

“My brother did it when he played high school, and he was a good inspiration for me,” sophomore forward Chayton Fischer said. “Probably gonna cut an inch, maybe an inch and a half, and then redo the lines on the side, get the back going. Party in the back.”

High school athletes tend to know a thing or two about hair care.

“Normally I just wake up, take a shower, just shampoo it, get out, blow dry it a little bit, put a little bit of gel in it, not that much though. If you put too much, it looks greasy,” Thomas said.

But the look doesn’t matter if there’s no confidence to go with it.

“[My girlfriend] loves it. She was like, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it!’ But I did it, and then she’s like, ‘OK, I like it!'” Fischer said.

Win or lose, style is forever.