MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This weekend, Minnesotans might be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for calls for temperatures in the Twin Cities to climb above 60 degrees.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the warm-up will start Friday, when a cool and blustery morning will be followed by sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Then Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Sunday brings the real warmth, with afternoon highs expected to punch above 60 degrees. To put that in perspective, the average high in the Twin Cities this time of year is in the upper 30s.
The mild weather this March is a stark contrast to last year, when arctic air made for mornings of subzero wind chills and highs in the single digits.
Looking ahead to next week, the mild weather looks to stick around. Mid-week highs could reach 50 degrees and come with a chance of rain showers.
