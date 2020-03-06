



— It appears that the St. Paul Federation of Teachers and St. Paul Public Schools are not making much headway in negotiations.

Teachers will walk off the job if a deal can’t be worked out by Tuesday.

The teachers’ union says one of their top priorities is to get mental health teams in every school. The teachers are also asking for more multilingual and special-needs staff.

Negotiations are ongoing, but teachers like Erica Schatzlein say they are frustrated with a lack of progress.

“What’s most important to educators is to be able to show up every day and feel like they are doing a good job, and we feel like we are doing a good job when we feel like our kids’ needs are being met. That is what is most important every day,” Schatzlein said.

Parents like Katie Schroeder say they are hoping for the best outcome.

“I know that all of my kids’ teachers care a lot about my kids and the students in my school, so I am confident that what they are doing is right for my kids and my schools,” Schroeder said.

Superintendent Joe Gothard says there was some limited progress made Friday.

“I remain committed to doing everything I can to ensure our students are in class on Tuesday. Mediation is scheduled today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Gothard said. “My team and I want nothing more than to reach a contract agreement that is fair to SPFE members, equitable to other SPPS union contracts and responsible to the taxpayers of St. Paul. Our students and families expect nothing less.”

The union authorized the strike in late February. The last time St. Paul teachers went on strike was in 1946.