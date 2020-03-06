Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warmer weather sent a Minnesota woman and her dog through the ice on Elk River Thursday in Sherburne County.
A woman called 911 to report that her dog fell through the ice and got stuck. Before sheriff’s deputies could get there, the woman tried saving the dog herself, and she fell through.
A neighbor witnessed it and was able to rescue her. Deputies arrived soon after and saved the dog. Both the woman and her pet were not injured.
