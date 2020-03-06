Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville police are investigating a death at a residence Friday afternoon.
According to the Lakeville Police Department, the death occurred on the 17700 block of Glasgow Avenue in Lakeville.
Police tweeted they will be updating via social media as they learn more information.
— Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) March 6, 2020
This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WCCO for updates.
