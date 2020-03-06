Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Minnesota Twins 2020 home opener less than a month away, and with a warm spring-like weather weekend ahead, the tarps have been taken off the outfield and infield grass at Target field.
The Twins grounds crew began working on the field again in preparation of the home opener, which also included giving the field its first of the year hair cut.
The greenest grass in all of Minnesota 😍 pic.twitter.com/zy3VRI7SNF
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 4, 2020
The home opener for the Minnesota Twins will take place on April 2, against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.
Video credit: Minnesota Twins
