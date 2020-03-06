MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple” will make a stop in Minneapolis during its 2019-2020 North American tour.
The musical, based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, centers around the life of Celie, an African-American woman living in rural Georgia during the early 1900s. It explores themes of racism, domestic violence, self-worth, and female friendship.
The musical first opened on Broadway in 2005, running for three years. It was revived in 2016, earning Tony awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Cynthia Erivo. After playing 483 performances, “The Color Purple” closed on Broadway in January of 2017.
Cast members of the 2019-2020 North American tour include Mariah Lyttle as Celie, Sandie Lee as Shug Avery, and Chédra Arielle as Sofia. They will be joined by Andrew Malone as Mister, Brandon A. Wright as Harpo and Nashka Desrosiers as Nettie.
The musical arrives at the Ordway on March 31 and will continue through April 5. You can find tickets for the show here.
