MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy announced Friday its first batch of development camps available this summer throughout Minnesota.
The camp is designed for players in third through eighth grade, to provide an engaging experience with pointers to strengthen their game.
John Thomas, vice president of basketball development for the teams, says that Minnesota is a “tremendous basketball state.”
“These summer camps will help players elevate their game and we are looking forward to seeing players on the court this summer,” Thomas said.
According to a release, each participant will receive two free ticket vouchers to a select Timberwolves or Lynx game, as well as a reversible Timberwolves or Lynx jersey. The first 250 participants to register will also receive four tickets to the Timberwolves season finale on April 15.
The camps will be held in select venues in Minneapolis, Elk River, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Eagan, Osceola, Duluth and Sartell.
For more details about all summer camps available, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.