MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are over 40 Minnesotans quarantined among others on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast, after 21 people aboard tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Grand Princess has about 3,500 passengers and crew members on board that were headed from Hawaii to San Francisco on either a one-week or two-week trip.
The person with a confirmed case in Minnesota got off of the ship on Feb. 21, along with 25 other Minnesotans. Two dozen of them didn’t show symptoms of COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health says one other Minnesotan from the ship experienced symptoms of the illness, but they eventually tested negative. The adult that tested positive says they began to experience symptoms on Feb. 25.
Other passengers on board have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday afternoon.
Medical professionals took samples from 45 passengers and crew members and sent them to a lab for testing. Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers of the 45 samples taken had tested positive for the coronavirus.
United States officials are deciding where to dock the boat, but for now it is circling in the waters off of San Francisco. Authorities want it to dock in a non-commercial port and to have everyone on board tested.
