MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health has released more information about a Ramsey County adult who has the first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
In an update on Saturday, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the infected person is over the age of 65 and showing “very mild symptoms.”
The person is currently in stable condition at home. Malcolm spoke of it as a best case scenario, because the person didn’t have any contact or exposure with anyone that lasted more than 10 minutes.
At this point health officials say they are not concerned about community exposure because the person stayed at home and was not out in crowds.
The patient likely got the virus while on the Grand Princess cruise ship in Mexico. That boat has about 3,500 people on board and at least 21 confirmed cases.
The person with a confirmed case in Minnesota got off of the ship on Feb. 21, along with 25 other Minnesotans. Two dozen of them didn’t show symptoms of COVID-19. Health officials say one other Minnesotan from the ship experienced symptoms of the illness, but they eventually tested negative.
The adult that tested positive says they began to experience symptoms on Feb. 25.
There are currently more than 40 other Minnesotans on the Grand Princess, which is still at sea. U.S. officials are deciding where to dock the boat, but for now it is circling in the waters off of San Francisco. Authorities want it to dock in a non-commercial port and to have everyone on board tested.
