



M Health Fairview has confirmed that it cared for an older Ramsey County resident who was confirmed to have coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says this person traveled on a cruise ship that had a known COVID-19 case, before beginning to develop symptoms on Feb. 25.

Hospital management say the facility was prepared to handle the virus, and that it effectively followed the protocols it had in place.

Their staff was notified in advance, and the patient arrived at the hospital wearing a mask. Thereafter health workers escorted the person to the appropriate room, tested them and then sent them back home for quarantine.

On Saturday M Health Fairview sent the following statement to WCCO:

We are confident in our team, the policies and procedures we have in place, and our ability to deliver excellent care to our patients. We are also aware of the need to contain and protect our staff and our community, and we are confident all precautions were taken in that regard. M Health Fairview’s team has been preparing for this, including tabletop exercises this week, and we were ready. Our system has been built to effectively manage the response to a public health crisis such as this. Our top priority is to provide the best care possible to every patient while ensuring the safety of our staff, providers and other patients. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has established a hotline for the public to call if they may be exhibiting symptoms or suspect they might need to be tested: 651-201-3920.

Patient privacy laws prohibit the hospital from sharing any more information.