



Religious leaders in the Twin Cities are adapting their communities’ regular practices in response to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Minnesota.

An older adult Ramsey County resident — who traveled on a cruise ship that had a known COVID-19 case — was confirmed to have the virus on Friday. He began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25, according to state health officials.

Now the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis is calling for Catholics in the Twin Cities to be vigilant.

Archbishop Hebda says the church is taking necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

A statement from Hebda’s office reads, “The Archdiocese’s Office of Worship issued suggestions to all clergy and parish staffs to minimize the risk to the faithful who will encounter each other at our more than 180 parishes in the 12 county Metro area.”

Archbishop Hebda is encouraging parishes to suspend the sign of peace or offer it without touching, suspend drinking communion wine from the chalice, and refrain from holding hands during the praying of the Our Father, among other things.

Rabbi Jeremy Fine says the Temple of Aaron is also adjusting its practices because of the virus.

The community will not be kissing religious items, “including the Sefer Torah for an Aliyah.” They will also limit handshaking and sharing food, and they will not have communal tallit, bins of kippot, or a Torah procession.

Anyone that does not feel well is asked to stay home.