MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says a girl was shot on Thursday night after a drug deal involving counterfeit money in central Minnesota. Law enforcement has since called her injuries “minor.”
Investigators believe a group of juveniles purchased marijuana from an Oaklawn Township home using counterfeit money. After it was discovered that the money was fake, two suspects involved in the sale of the pot allegedly fired multiple times at a vehicle as it fled the property.
At least two bullets hit the moving car, injuring the girl, according to a release.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in the 15000 block of Irondale Lane after 10:30 p.m. and they were able to apprehend one of the suspects, an 18-year-old man. Law enforcement says the other suspect had left the area before they arrived — they are currently searching for him to bring him in for questioning.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and discovered “two pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of marijuana wax, multiple firearms and a large amount of money.”
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.