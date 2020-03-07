Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Fire Department sent out technical rescue crews to rescue a person from a bluff and evacuate a group of people from a cave overnight.
At 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, crews evacuated 31 teens from inside of a cave off of Crosby Farm Rd. No injuries were reported.
Later, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, crews conducted a technical rescue off of Mississippi River Blvd. After an extensive search involving several agencies, crews found a patient and transported the person to a local hospital.
