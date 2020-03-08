MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people are displaced Saturday afternoon following a house fire in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. to a dwelling fire on the 1200 block of Cook Avenue E. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire on the exterior of a two-story residence.
At approximately 3:30pm yesterday firefighters responded to a Dwelling Fire on the 1200 Block of Cook Avenue E. Crews found heavy fire on the exterior of the two story dwelling. No injuries were reported. Five occupants were displaced. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LSGWdM4Lbs
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) March 8, 2020
Officials say no one was hurt but five people are now displaced.
The fire remains under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.