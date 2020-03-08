COVID-19 In MN:State officials have confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Minnesota.
Filed Under:House Fire, St. Paul Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people are displaced Saturday afternoon following a house fire in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. to a dwelling fire on the 1200 block of Cook Avenue E. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire on the exterior of a two-story residence.

Officials say no one was hurt but five people are now displaced.

The fire remains under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

