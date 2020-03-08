Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials confirmed the second presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials confirmed the second presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the infected person is a Carver County resident in their 50s who was likely exposed to COVID-19 while traveling in Europe late February.
The patient developed symptoms on March 2, and received care on March 7. Samples were sent to the MHD Public Health Laboratory and the test was found positive Sunday afternoon.
The patient remains in isolation. MDH says they are working to identify those in which the infected person has come in contact with.
You must log in to post a comment.