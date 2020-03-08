Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Alexandria say five people escaped a house fire overnight, but one of them barely made it.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Cardinal Lane.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the residence. Four people made it out okay but officials quickly learned one of the occupants was still inside and couldn’t escape.
The victim was later found outside on the ground near a bedroom window. Authorities say the man was unresponsive but breathing and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
