MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Ramsey man is in custody after allegedly forcing a woman into his car Friday afternoon.
According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, officials initially responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash with a rollover in Aitkin Township.
Upon arrival, officers determined that there were no injuries, however, witnesses told officers that a woman who had been a passenger in one of the vehicles had been taken from their home against her will.
Witnesses told officers that they observed a man pull into their driveway and physically put the victim into his pickup truck and drive away. Both witnesses used their vehicles to chase the pickup truck when at one point, two of the vehicles collided.
Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck had fled into the nearby woods. A K9 track was deployed and the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Ramsey, was found hiding in the woods.
The man was taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, there are two Domestic Abuse No Contact Orders (DANCO) prohibiting the suspect from having contact with the victim.
The suspect remains in Aitkin County Jail until formal charges are brought by the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.