MINNEAPOLOS (WCCO) – According to Shakopee Public Schools, one parent of students attending Eagle Creek Elementary, and are enrolled in the Early Childhood Family Education program one-day per week, has been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The parent was believed to be in close proximity to an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. The parent is being voluntarily quarantined for 14 days with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. During this time, the parent will be monitored for any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Shakopee Public Schools are in contact with the parent and will continue to monitor the situation. They say if the parent develops a fever, then the children of the parent will need to stay home from school.
More information on the coronavirus is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus If you have additional questions about the situation in Minnesota, you may contact the Minnesota Department of Health’s hotline at 651-201-5414.
