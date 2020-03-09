



1. Grumpy’s Bar

Looking to try the best bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bars in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Grumpy’s Bar. Located at 2200 Fourth St. NE in Holland, the bar and traditional American spot is the highest-rated affordable bar in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. The spot offers a variety of beers on tap, including ales, stouts and pilsners, according to the menu.

Ashley B. noted, “Good deals on booze. Friendly relaxed environment. Cool people.”

2. Shaws Bar & Grill

Next up is Sheridan’s Shaws Bar & Grill, situated at 1528 University Ave. NE. With four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. On themenu, you’ll find items like onion rings, burgers and taco salad.

Stacey D. noted, “Two words: Shaw’s burger. The burger just falls apart when you bite into it.”

3. Dusty’s Bar

Sheridan’s Dusty’s Bar, located at 1319 Marshall St. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 45 reviews. According to the website, the spot offers a “neighborhood vibe that has an uncanny ability for turning customers into regulars.”

Yelper Tyra L., who reviewed Dusty’s Bar on Nov. 6, wrote, “This place is divey with so much history! Giant building, tiny bar. It’s easy to miss.”

Yelper Susan Y. wrote, “This is the place to be if you’re looking for a low-key Friday night out.”

4. Hop21

Over in Downtown West, check out Hop21, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, by heading over to 501 Washington Ave. South. Pizza toppings include pepperoni and sausage, according to the menu.

As to what the business is known for, “Hop21 is a unique table tennis club and bar situated in the heart of downtown Minneapolis,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We offer lunch on weekdays, a full bar, delicious Heggies pizza, lounge-style seating, bar games and six ping pong tables. Hop21 is available for corporate events, social outings and private parties.”