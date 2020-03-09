Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Airlines will now waive change fees for those concerned about traveling due to the recent spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The waived fees apply to all flights purchased between March 1 and March 31. They also apply for all international flights during the month of March.
Additionally, travelers can make a one-time change to travel plans through May 31 if destinations involve Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Bologna, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Venice.
READ MORE: What Do Travelers Need To Know Before Taking Trips In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Outbreak?
Click here to read more on Delta’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
