MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 52-year-old man from Mahtomedi was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a northern Minnesota restaurant Monday afternoon.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:38 p.m. to a report of a person with a hand gun, followed by a report of a shot being fired in the Seven Fires Steakhouse at the Black Bear Casino in Carlton.
Carlton County deputies arrived on the scene and found a man dead in the restaurant by a gunshot wound to the head that was self-inflicted. There were no other injuries and the incident was isolated to the steakhouse.
Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.
The identification of the man will not be released at this time.
Authorities say the man and this incident have no involvement with the double homicide on the Fond Du Lac Reservation from over the weekend.
